Ants Digital partners with Emiza

06 May,2021

By Our Staff

Emiza, warehousing and fulfilment solution company, has assigned its digital mandate to Ants Digital. The agency will handle the brand’s presence across all digital platforms, including media planning, digital creatives, content, social media, web and search engine optimization. Ants will also be responsible for planning and executing new digital initiatives for the brand.

Said Ajay Rao, Founder, and CEO, Emiza: “We are excited to join hands with Ants Digital as our digital partners. In today’s time, online presence is not just to address customer service, it’s the face of the brand that the audience sees and interacts with. We look forward to working closely with Ants to present Emiza in a whole new avatar and reaching out to the entire Small and Medium Business (SMB) landscape in India through innovative and creative communications. With Emiza we would love to Evolve, Enable and Empower more and more customers and brands that we associate with.”

Added Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, Ants Digital: “Emiza is a leading player for Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and is well-reputed in the Ecommerce and B2B fulfilment space. We are excited to offer our core strategic, creative, and digital services to Emiza to help transform their digital engagement. Logistics and fulfilment is a great space to work on especially through Digital platforms. The opportunities to build an online presence for Emiza are great and we are really excited to work on this brand.”