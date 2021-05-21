ANC partners with Lodha for latest campaign

21 May,2021

By Our Staff

Lodha has launched a new campaign highlighting the need for spacious homes with its longstanding agency ANC.

Said Raunika Malhotra, President – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha: “Lodha thrives at building developments that give extra space coupled with a plethora of nature and green spaces. In these testing times, while we all are working towards making it a better place with our contribution to the society, it is pivotal to exercise practices that help secure your families’ well-being and what better than taking that informed decision of having a safe haven of your own that brings a smile on your loved ones’ faces. With homes becoming an integral part of lives in current times, there is not anything more fulfilling than having your own home. It is a non-volatile asset that not only gives shelter and can enhance your lifestyle, but also acts as a wealth generator in future for your family. Lodha homes are designed keeping in mind the well-being of a homeowner and their family. The campaign film accentuates how in these unprecedented times, living in a bigger space with all the required amenities helps one to grow positively. Having a home plays a pivotal role in an individual’s life, and at Lodha, we strive at extending some of the finest living experiences to consumers.”

Added Radha Ghai, Senior Partner/Creative Director, ANC: “This film showcases Akshay Kumar trapped in a box which metaphorically defines how today, many of us are living in cramped up spaces. Simple execution, but the film delivers on a powerful insight on how we actually feel in the constraints of space with absolutely no freedom. And owning your own spacious home is everything you can desire for. Space brings peace and freedom not only to you but to your loved ones in the family too. Moreover, a home is a place where you are free to do things at your own will and feel safe and sound at the same time.”