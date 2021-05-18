Amazon India goes AVOD with MiniTV

17 May,2021

By Our Staff

Amazon.in has announced the launch of MiniTV in addition to Prime Video. MiniTV is a free, ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app.

Notes a communique: “MiniTV has professionally created and curated content across web series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, fashion and more. The list includes leading studios such as – TVF, Pocket Aces and leading comedians – Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta and Nishant Tanwar. Viewers will be informed on the latest products and trends by tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion, and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra and ShivShakti. Food lovers can enjoy content from Kabita’s Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble. In the coming months, MiniTV will add many more new and exclusive videos.”