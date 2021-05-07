Abhishek Chaturvedi joins Digitas

07 May,2021

By Our Staff

Digitas, the global marketing and technology services brand from Publicis Groupe, has announced the appointment of Abhishek Chaturvedi as Senior Vice President & Head of Planning. Abhishek will report into Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India.

Said Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India: “It was a deeply thought-through decision to get someone with Abhishek’s experience and expertise into our fold. His specialty in decoding consumer behaviour, understanding of brand and business will complement and strengthen our current planning function immensely. Working with him in the last couple of weeks has been an absolute pleasure. It’s reinforced that not only is he going to be a great partner to our creative teams but also to our clients. Makes me very excited and confident about the future.”

Added Chaturvedi: “We are about being a ‘Connected Marketing Agency’ and our business is about forging meaningful connections – whether it is between people, brands or businesses. All my interactions with Sonia Khurana (COO), Mark Mcdonald (EVP & Head of Creative) and Unny Radhakrishnan (CEO) have been energising and positive. Here’s a set of people absolutely determined about creating great work and I look forward to creating some magic together.”