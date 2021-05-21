Aakash’s print ads for scholarships

21 May,2021

By Our Staff

Aakash Educational Services Limited has launched print campaigns for its instant admission-cum-scholarship test, also known as the iACST. The campaign will run over a period of fifteen days across national and regional dailies.

The campaign highlights the opportunity that iACST gives to students so that they can start their journey early post a 60-minute test. The scholarship enables students from different social and financial backgrounds take advantage of quality teaching at Aakash.

Said Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL): “We are committed to providing the best to the students who are preparing for JEE and NEET examinations. We empathise with the parents and students predicament in these tough times and want to highlight the importance of early and timely preparation. Our Hybrid offering allows students to start their preparation online and seamlessly migrate to offline when the centers open and our scholarship exam enables them to avail upto 90% scholarship.”