ZeroZero Creative films new TVC for Haier

19 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Home appliances giant Haier has announced the launch of its latest TVC based on the recently introduced UVClean Pro Air Conditioner for healthy air. The new commercial titled “Mushkil Vs Aasaan” is conceptualized and created in collaboration with Zero Zero Creative Solutions.

Said Satish NS, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, Haier Appliances India: “Innovation and creativity have always been part of Haier’s DNA and it reflects in our campaigns. The idea behind this TVC is to establish a unique connection with our consumers and highlight the importance of clean air inside homes especially in these challenging times of the pandemic. Health behind doors has become a crucial matter and all our consumers are striving to choose products that help them stay healthy. Our latest range of inverter ACs is packed with such latest innovations that ensure clean and healthy air inside our customer’s homes.”

Added Kumar Subramaniam, Director, ZeroZero Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd: “Our advertising campaign builds on the clean air legacy of Haier ACs and its particular relevance in these times. The campaign takes off on the insight that people go to extraordinary lengths to keep their lungs healthy. And some of the things that they do in their attempts to keep breathing healthy air sometimes border on the farcical. Our ads dramatize this in a way that would resonate strongly with consumers.”