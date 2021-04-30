Zee5 with ZeePlex offers combo pack for Salman Khan’s Radhe

29 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Zee5, together with ZeePlex, has announced a special ‘Radhe Combo Offer’ to make Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, accessible to the masses. The special one-year offer, available at a price of Rs.499, will give viewers the opportunity to watch the film on Zee5 with ZeePlex.

Said Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India: “Salman Khan’s films are thorough family entertainers which appeal to audiences across demographics. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is one of the biggest releases of the year and we are proud to launch this on ZEE5 in a multi-format model. A Salman Khan film with its mass appeal becomes the perfect choice to launch our specially designed annual value proposition of ₹499/-, to unify India and Bharat through our shared love for films. We will bring 50+ more theatrical releases, and 40+ original shows throughout the year on ZEE5, and hence this is the most attractive value proposition for a user to buy the Radhe Combo offer and get ready for the biggest entertainment extravaganza of 2021 in OTT spaces. Together, this will allow us to cast a wider net into the country by tapping into newer audience segments and continue our core proposition of being the Multilingual Storyteller for a Billion Indians by democratising access to purposeful entertaining content.”