Wondrlab wins mandate of Ovenstory Pizza

08 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Ovenstory Pizza has awarded its creative mandate across television and digital platforms to Wondrlab.

Said Indrajit Ghosh, Global Head, Marketing Communication and Design, Rebel Foods: “Pizza is the ultimate comfort food for so many of us. What is necessary, however, is to understand what the customer wants, rather than ‘what works’. There is a reason customer love is at the forefront of all of Rebel Foods’ decisions. Wondrlab understood our vision, and our incessant desire to keep the customer at the heart of all conversations, while constantly innovating. Their thought process on our brand journey resonated with us, and we are confident that the partnership with Wondrlab will yield nothing but amazing results!”

Added Rakesh Hinduja, Co-Founder & Managing Partner – Content Platform, Wondrlab: “Fast food is always an exciting, dynamic category. And it’s even more fun when it’s everyone’s favourite food – pizza. Ovenstory Pizza is fabulous when it comes to the quality and range of pizzas. Wondrlab is excited to take the brand’s story forward to consumers. We look forward to creating some fantastic work with Ovenstory Pizza.”