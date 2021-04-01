We’re closed on Good Friday. See you on the 5th

01 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

We know you’ll hate us for taking too many holiday, but we can assure there are none coming for the rest of the month.

So it’s Good Friday tomorrow, April 2, so we have no scheduled update or newsletter. By scheduled we mean if there’s something major and important, we’ll be back on our feet.

See you on Monday, April 5.