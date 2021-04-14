Walter Thompson films for Century Plyboards

13 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

CenturyPly has launched new TVC to unveil plywood reinforced with Firewall technology. The conceptualisation and script of the film has been done by Walter Thompson and captures the capacity of CenturyPly Firewall plywood to contain the spread of fire. The ad was shot in association with Studio Eeksaurus.

Said Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Centuryply: “We are deeply concerned about the rising incidences of fire across our country and we have decided to focus on what can be done to address this issue so that our customers continue to derive peace of mind from our solution. The result is this unique Firewall solution, which prepares our plywood to be the best in class to fight fire and give crucial time to save lives and valuables in case of fire breaking out. We wanted our film to quickly assimilate that Firewall Technology contains fire spread and smoke generation and gives customers crucial time to act. Our advertising agency Walter Thompson has done an excellent job to conceptualise and create the script of the film.”