Vivo onboards Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

08 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Vivo has announced Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador. A 360-degree marketing approach will characterise Civo’s association with Virat Kohli. Virat will be seen spreading awareness and promoting the launch of Vivo’s upcoming products series in the pipeline.

Said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India: “We are thrilled to have Virat Kohli on board. At vivo, our focus is always on our consumer needs and preferences, and we are committed to bringing joy to our consumers’ lives. Collaborating with someone as effervescent as Virat is a great way to better connect with our young consumers. Along with Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan, we wish to widen our brand reach, and we are confident that associating with a sports figure will help us in reaching a wider audience.”

Added Kohli: “I am really looking forward to this association. As a sportsperson, I understand the importance of consistency and commitment in the game. vivo, as a brand, has established itself as one of the leading players in the Indian smartphone market with its consistency towards delivering innovative technology. The way vivo has brought joy to its customers’ lives through simplified technology, and advancements in mobile photography are gamewinning. Associating with such a brand that understands and delivers to the audience is quite exciting.”