Virat Kohli films for Great Learning

15 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Edtech company Great Learning has released a new TVC featuring their brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The ad film is the third in the series of the multi-film campaign titled Power Ahead – Jo Seekhta Hai Wahi Aage Badhta Hai. It showcases how upskilling is a necessary step for students and professionals. The ad film will air across 40+ national channels of varied genres starting mid-April. The campaign has been conceptualized by Sideways and directed by Cornerstone.

Said Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning: “In today’s volatile world, constant learning and upskilling will increasingly be the main source of stability for professionals. Great Learning has always been focused on providing professionals with access to top-notch programs from the world’s best academic institutions. Virat embodies Great Learning’s philosophy of lifelong learning and disciplined effort in his game. His ethos of pursuing excellence is exactly what we follow at Great Learning while delivering our programs across domains to our learners. We believe his passion to stay at the top of his game will inspire our learners and audience to uplift their careers through mentored learning.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Co-founder, Sideways: “Great Learning’s stance of ‘Jo seekhta hai, wahi aagey badhta hai’ is true of any sphere of life or career. Virat is an embodiment of this philosophy. And the results are there for all to see. We have seen a lot of traction ever since we launched this thought last August. We hope to continue and build on the momentum.”