Vigor Media Worldwide bags PR mandate for Ruchira Green Earth

19 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Vigor Media Worldwide has bagged the PR mandate of Ruchira Green Earth, the manufacturer of Lithium batteries and allied products for various applications. The role of Vigor Media Worldwide will be to build a strategic communication framework for Ruchira Green Earth and strengthen its leadership positioning in the industry.

Said Deepan Garg, Director, Ruchira Green Earth: “We are at an exciting juncture of product portfolio expansion and we have already charted a competitive strategy to further strengthen our brand positioning in Indian market. As we get ready to set new benchmarks for ourselves while empowering clean energy revolution in the country, we are delighted to welcome on board Vigor Media Worldwide which possesses all the required zeal and enthusiasm to help us establish a focused communication approach with all of our stakeholders.”

Added Nilanjan Chakrobarty, CEO, Vigor Media Worldwide: “We are thrilled to join hands with Ruchira Green Earth and assist them on their journey towards achieving business excellence. We are committed to further strengthen the brand’s reputation in the country by delivering well-planned and innovative communication strategies in line with their key expectations of business growth.”