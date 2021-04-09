Viacom18 appoints সাগনিক ঘোষ as Business Head – Colors Bangla. Sagnik Ghosh, we mean

07 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

সাগনিক ঘোষকে বিজনেস হেড, কালার্স বাংলা পদে নিয়োগ দেওয়া হয়েছে।

That’s the work of Google Translate. If you don’t understand Bangla, well, what the line above means is this: Sagnik Ghosh is joining Colors Bangla as Business Head. Ghosh will be taking over from Rahul Chakravarti and will report to Rajesh Iyer, Head – Regional Entertainment (Bangla, Odia, Tamil and Gujarati Clusters), Viacom18.

Said Iyer: “Regional is an important growth driver for Viacom18 and West Bengal is an important market for us. I’d like to thank Rahul for his contribution and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Sagnik brings three important aspects to this role – his knowledge of the Bengali entertainment industry, his understanding of consumer preferences and his marketing expertise which cumulatively will dial up both the brand and the business.”

Added Ghosh: “The Bengali broadcast entertainment market provides considerable opportunities and is known for its creative prowess for producing content that is often taken to other markets. Colors Bangla has a rich legacy and now is time to grow further and challenge the market leaders. Together, with the dedicated and talented team, I look forward to propel Colors Bangla to greater heights.”

Prior to joining Viacom 18, Ghosh has worked with Star India as Executive Vice-President and Business Head, Star Jalsha and Jalsha Movies (Bengal Cluster). In the Hindi Speaking Market, he had led the brand revamp of Star Plus, and re-launched Life OK as Star Bharat. Prior to joining the Media and Entertainment industry, Ghosh worked with leading BFSI brands like Axis Bank, HSBC etc.