TresVista unveils redesigned logo and identity

16 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

TresVista, the provider of outsourced support to asset managers, advisors, corporates, has unveiled a new redesigned logo and identity. The change comes at a time when the company is completing 15 years of operations. The tagline, ‘Catalyzing Your Impact’ reiterates the company’s promise to partnering its people and clients in achieving their potential.

Said Abilash Jaikumar, Managing Director: “TresVista has always focused on creating long-term value for its clients, people, and society. Our clients and team represent the best in the industry and the brand identity of ‘Catalyzing Your Impact’ recognizes that their success is inevitable, and our role is to simply accelerate the journey.”

Added Sudeep Mishra, Managing Director: “We are honoured with the faith that our clients and employees have shown in us. With our new logo, we reinstate and reassure that we are ready to serve growing needs with new age services, and talent.”