Times OOH ties up with Amstrad for weather updates at airports

30 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Amstrad All Season Air Conditioners has announced that it will now provide at Mumbai Airport live weather forecasts and up to the minute updates of weather conditions via a network of 56 screens spread. Times OOH has also developed this live feed capability at the Mumbai Metro, Indore and Coimbatore Airports.

Said Sumit Chadha, Business Head, Mumbai Airport – Times OOH: “This sponsored update displays the weather at Mumbai to all returning passengers flying out from Mumbai Airport. The campaign also allows for outgoing travellers to think about the temperature in their own hometown. This, coupled with the high dwell time at the airport, the swiftly approaching summer, and people spending more time indoors, would, I imagine, make people ponder over which air conditioner to invest in. This campaign from Amstrad is marketing at its finest!”