Times OOH bags LIC’s station branding rights of Andheri Metro

22 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has acquired the Station Branding Rights of Andheri Metro Station, Mumbai. The metro station will now be called LIC Andheri. In addition to the branding rights of Andheri Metro Station, LIC has also broadened its communication visibility through metro train wrap and digital screens spread across 12 metro stations. The branding inside the station and of the train has been visualized and conceptualised by the combined effort of the marketing team of LIC and the Creative team of Times OOH. Times OOH is the advertising concessionaire for Mumbai Metro.

Said Alok Kataria, Head of Government Business – Times OOH: “Station branding is an established concept in the Indian OOH industry. This opportunity helps the brand building a unique and distinctive brand asset. With a customised look and feel, brands create experiences at multiple touchpoints and become a part of the daily life of the commuters. We are happy to have LIC’s trust in Mumbai Metro for positive brand recognition & elevated reach. Andheri is an iconic station with top-of-the-mind recall across India.”