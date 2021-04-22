Tilt Brand Solutions partners with Dream11 for campaign

21 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has launched an ad campaign in association with Tilt Brand Solutions. The campaign encourages users to apply their skills to build the best team on the Dream11 app. There are 12 films in all, six of which are part of the #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai campaign. The other six films are part of the #Dream11PeDimaag campaign. It features MS Dhoni, who urges the viewers to use their “dimaag” on Dream11.

Said Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream Sports & Dream11: “Our partnership with Tilt Brand Solutions has delivered successful and memorable campaigns in the last three years. The 2021 IPL advertising campaign features films that bring together the joy of playing cricket with friends as a team, making it extremely relatable to all cricket fans.”

Added Shriram Iyer, Chief Creative and Content Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions: “Each year we set out to bring alive Dream11’s mass appeal on the country’s biggest stage while keeping the cricket fan bang in the middle of it all. While our first campaign, #TeamHaiTohMaazaHai brings together the country’s 2 biggest passions – Cricket and Bollywood, our second campaign, #Dream11peDimaag urges fans in a fun way to use their knowledge and intelligence in this game of skill.”