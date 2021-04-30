The Q appoints Simran Hoon as CEO

By Our Staff

Hindi GEC Q has announced the appointment of Simran Hoon, a senior mediaperson and until last year with Viacom18, as Chief Executive Officer. In her new Hoon, Simran will leverage her experience and insight to provide strategic direction to create new opportunities for The Q in India thus driving the organization’s overall growth.

Said Curt Marvis, Co-Founder and CEO of QYOU Media: “As we gear for even greater growth and expansion in India, it is the right time to add someone with Simran’s extraordinary capabilities to our leadership team. Our growth in India has been exponential and we are confident that Simran, with her keen business acumen and in-depth understanding of the industry, will immediately propel The Q forward. Simran’s distinguished record and forward-thinking approach will help us stay ahead of the curve.”

Added Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder & MD, The Q India: “We are delighted to have Simran on board. She is a seasoned professional with extensive knowledge of the media and entertainment industry, who brings with her rich experience and enormous expertise that we believe fervently will take The Q to the next level. Her expansive knowledge and understanding of the Indian television market will be of immense value to our company.”

Said Hoon: “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, it is of extreme importance to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful. I am excited to embark on this journey with The Q and grateful for having been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the team at The Q India as its first CEO. I look forward to working closely with the team here as we scale newer and newer heights.”