The Advertising Club unveils next attraction of digital debate series

06 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

The Advertising Club has announced a debate ‘There is no life beyond cricket in Indian sports’ as a part of its digital debate series ‘Vice & Versa’.

Moderated by Gautam Bhimani, Vice & Versa edition to be held today (April 6) will see Shashi Sinha, CEO-India, Mediabrands and Boria Majumdar, historian and journalist going face to face to put forward their views on the biggest question in the minds of every sports fan in India – Is cricket’s domination complete or is India waking up to new sporting possibilities?

The debate will be held on today, Tuesday, April 6 at 6.30 PM and is free and open to all. If you are interested you can register here https://bit.ly/3ueViRp.

Said Rana Barua, Chairperson, Vice & Versa, The Advertising Club: “The sporting culture in India is deep-rooted, and in the past few years, we have been time and again reminded of the potential that various sports behold other than cricket. This year The Advertising Club’s digital debate series has been curated to discuss and seek the answer to the all important question, is cricket’s domination in India complete or is India waking up to new sporting possibilities?,” adding: “We are delighted to have Boria and Shashi with us to present their views on this topic. These stalwarts do not need an introduction as they have closely observed the growth of sports as well as the sporting culture in India. After the tremendous success of the previous edition of Vice & Versa, this year adds to the entire excitement and anticipation of this debate. Brands today are heavily and actively investing in sporting properties and we hope to immerse the audience in a thought-proving debate session as a busy sporting calendar begins in India with the IPL shortly.”