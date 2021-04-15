Today's Top Stories
- Total TV Owning Households grow 6.9% to reach 210mn
- Tata Sky unveils murals of Gujarati actors
- Dentsu launches GPT-3 powered content creation engine
- Ogilvy and Tata Motors celebrate Ramzan in new film
- Sidharth TV Network launched, four Odia channels by year-end
- Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s spreading like wildfire. And a vaccine jab isn’t enough to prevent it. Your words of advice to someone who is afflicted with Covid despite all precautions?
- Virat Kohli films for Great Learning
