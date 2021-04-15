Tata Sky unveils murals of Gujarati actors

15 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Sky has launched a mural campaign in Gujarat to bring alive the local flavour by associating with popular Gujarati cinema actors. The campaign is conceptualized by Ogilvy and executed by Dentsu Communications, along with Bollywood Art Project (BAP). The wall murals will cover 375 walls across 133 towns.

Said Anurag Kumar, Chief Communications Officer, Tata Sky: “People’s lives are made better when they connect to quality entertainment. This thought inspired our recent national campaign- “Iss khidki ko khol dala toh life Jingalala”. We have now taken this thought closer to our customers in Gujarat by celebrating popular faces from Gujarati entertainment through the unique format of wall murals. These murals reinforce Tata Sky’s commitment to be an inherent part of people’s everyday lives, making quality entertainment affordable and accessible to all.”