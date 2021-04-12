Tata Salt Lite ads on hypertension

Tata Salt Lite has launched an awareness campaign in collaboration with India’s popular comedians – Zakir Khan and Atul Khatri. The initiative uses humour to build education around hypertension, a rising health concern.

Said Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, Tata Consumer Products, India: “We have seen increased levels of stress among India’s urban adult population which is known to cause Hypertension. While some people make a start controlling the intake of sodium along with an active lifestyle, the task for us is increasing the levels of awareness about the early signs of Hypertension. Therefore, our campaign is aimed at educating consumers about it and urging them to #TakeItLite. Our Tata Salt Lite™, a 15% low sodium salt is designed to provide a convenient option to those advised to keep blood pressure in check by cutting down sodium intake.”

Added Dr. Narsingh Verma, Secretary-General, Indian Society of Hypertension (ISH): “There has been a steep increase in covert stress and underlying anxiety this year which has led to more people experiencing high blood pressure or even Hypertension. In fact, Hypertension is more common than considered, with nearly 30-40% of India’s adult population afflicted with it (source). At a primary level, however, this can be easily managed by keeping a watch on one’s diet which includes consuming a low sodium salt.”

Said Mohit Malik: “#TakeItLite is an important message for people to hear and know more about – now more than ever. We too learnt about the effects of anger on one’s well-being having seen a family member experience Hypertension and ever since, have been taking active steps to manage Hypertension in our families. Both Aditi and I try and follow a healthy lifestyle and keep a count on our sodium intake by consuming Tata Salt Lite™ which is a 15% low sodium salt.”