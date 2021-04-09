Tata Mutual Fund films new campaign

08 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Mutual Fund has launched a brand campaign which anchors on the power of self-belief.

Said, MVS Murthy, Head – Marketing, Digital and Corp Comm, Tata Asset Management Limited: “We wanted to create a story with a distinct persona that brings together our group’s core ideology, our approach to running our business and a universal thread that can cut across gender, age, geography or life-stage. The commercial narrates the story of an aspiring nation, inspiring people to invest in themselves. We now have a universal plank that will resonate with all constituents – Investors, Corporates and Channel Partners across the globe. For self-belief belongs to everyone, that’s the nudge our brand attempts to give audiences. We do hope that an idea, that is a way of life for everyone will cut across our B2B, B2B2C and B2C audience pool. Going further, all our communication – brand, fund, partner and employee, will echo the power of Khud Pe VIshwaas, which is the biggest ever investment one can make and it can power many a dream. And full credit to our agency partners Grey India, for capturing the sentiment and the mood in a contemporary pacy manner.”