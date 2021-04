Tanishq films for wedding exclusive brand

12 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Tanishq has unveiled a new brand proposition for its wedding exclusive sub-brand Rivaah. The new campaign film showcases a series of brides from six communities to showcase cultural diversity inherent to Indian weddings.

Said Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd: “Weddings are undeniably one of the most memorable moments of our lives and wedding jewellery holds a special place in our hearts as it embodies priceless sentiments, symbolizes our diverse ethnicities & the richness of our traditions. Rivaah by Tanishq celebrates this richness and diversity of Indian weddings from the lens of a National Local Jeweller. Rivaah by Tanishq has a wide range of stunning handcrafted bridal jewellery trousseau for today’s millennial bride. The Rivaah bride is classic in her wish to immerse herself in her wedding rituals while also being closely participative in understanding their symbolism.”