Stream box to enter India

22 Apr,2021

By Our Staff



Streambox, the video streaming solutions provider, has announced the opening of sales office in Mumbai to address post production requirement in India and Southeast Asia. Sanjeev Kr Sinha has been appointed as the Country Sales Manager for India and SEA.

Said Streambox CEO and Co-founder Bob Hildeman: “We are truly excited to launch in India, one of the largest and most active markets in the Post-Production and Television Broadcast industries. Streambox products are a perfect fit for India’s rapid growth in media production and associated activities, such as Film, Post Production & Broadcast,” adding: “We are thrilled to have Sanjeev join our team and taking a leading role in our business expansion in Southeast Asia.”

Commenting on his new role, Sinha said: “I am very excited to work for a global pioneer like Streambox. I see huge potential for Streambox products in the post-production and video market in India and South East Asia, which is hub of post-production, Broadcasters and Film production activity in this region.”