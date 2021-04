Star Cement’s ads star Akshay Kumar

27 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Star Cement, the leading cement brand from Eastern India, has roped in actor Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Kumar Gupta, CEO, Star Cement said: “Star Cement is now entering into a different phase of growth and a new chapter of its brand journey. One of Nation’s Greatest Icons Akshay Kumar truly reflects our firm commitment, determination and preparedness for all the challenges that may come our way. We are truly proud & honoured to have Akshay Kumar on board as the Brand Ambassador & we believe that this association will turn out to be beneficial for the brand”.