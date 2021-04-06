Span Communication bags media duties for Directorate of Income Tax

06 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Following a multi-agency pitch, Span Communications has been appointed as the social media and taxpayer outreach agency by Directorate of Income Tax. The agency will bring in its digital expertise to strengthen the Income Tax’s communication and brand architecture.

Said Naresh Kheterpal, CEO, Span Communications: “Having worked with Department of Income Tax for many years, we are delighted to further partner with them to create meaningful social conversations and impactful communication around the importance of taxation towards nation building. Our mandate would encompass social content, online reputation management etc.”