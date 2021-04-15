Sidharth TV Network launched, four Odia channels by year-end

15 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Sidharth Bhakti, the second devotional channel of Odisha, has been launched on April 1. Two more channels from the group – Sidharth TV (GEC) & Sidharth Gold (Music & Movie) will be on air from May 2021. The fourth channel of the group will also come by end-2021.

Sitaram Agarwal, who had been a brand in the entertainment industry of Odisha since four decades launched their TV channel Sarthak TV in 2010. Sidharth Bhakti is the second devotional channel of the State, the first having been launched 11 years ago. Noted a communique: “The channel airs 19 new shows, of which some are really unique like ‘Dharmayudha’, ‘Bichitra Ramayana’, ‘Sabda Brahma’, ‘Bhakti Sangam’ and many more, to open a new gateway of refreshment for the seekers of devotional entertainment.”