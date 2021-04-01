Shraddha Kapoor to endorse Bella Casa furnishings

Shraddha Kapoor has come on board as brand ambassador to endorse Jaipur based home furnishings brand – Bella Casa. She will also partner with the native homegrown furnishings brand and will co-create and endorse Bella Casa’s new collection ‘Shades of Shraddha’ across all Indian markets.

Said Saurav Gupta, Bella Casa’s CEO: “Bella Casa envisions becoming one of the most admired and successful fashion companies in India. We are very pleased to associate with Shraddha Kapoor and trust that this investment will catalyze our process of expanding to different parts of the country as well as introduce newer product lines. We look forward to a long-standing alliance with her and strongly believe that it will substantiate the brand philosophy we have.”