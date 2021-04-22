Satish Krishnamurthy joins TBWA

22 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

TBWA\India announced the appointment of Satish Krishnamurthy as Chief Strategy Officer, with immediate effect. Krishnamurthy steps into the role previously held by Subramanian Krishnan who is taking on a part time consulting role with the agency.

Said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer, TBWA\India: “Satish is a leading strategist in India with global stature and knows how brands drive businesses growth in these times. We are delighted to have him on board as the agency is transforming and further evolving its operating system to DisruptionX. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Subu for his commitment and passion to drive our businesses forward and are delighted we will continue to benefit from his experience as he continues with the agency as a Consultant and Mentor.”

Added Krishnamurthy: “Consumers don’t break down online and offline separately, it’s all an integrated experience for them. We have to create strategy to consider all moments of truth where consumer friction exists. If we build for the entire experience, we can deliver disproportionate outcomes for the clients. I’m looking forward to returning to TBWA, their methodology and philosophy of Disruption is something I’ve valued since I first joined the Collective in NY in 2005.”