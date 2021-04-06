Rummy Culture ropes in sports legends for campaign

05 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Rummy Culture has ntroduced its marquee campaign “Champions yahan bhi bante hain, Rummy Culture, Champions ka culture” with sporting legends in a bid to promote champions in rummy. The campaign features sporting legends from India’s favorite sports.

Said Amit Kushwaha – Head Brand Strategy – Gameskraft: “At Rummy Culture our constant endeavor has been to change the way rummy is perceived. We want to debunk myths surrounding the sport, make it accessible and foster a community of professional rummy players and encourage more players to sign up. We are the only ISO 9001:2015 certified gaming platform, which ensures a safe, and secure gaming ecosystem for our players. Our aim is to give every player a premium and hassle-free rummy-playing experience on our website, android and iOS Apps. Through this campaign, we are trying to bring Rummy equal to other sports & move out of the space of gaming. Rummy also requires skills like focus, concentration, practice, quick thinking, strategic thinking and planning like any other game.”