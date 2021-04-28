Rubans Jewellery undergoes a logo change

28 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Online jewellery platform Rubans has launched a new logo and identity. Rubans’ new logo has been conceived and designed internally and signifies a free flowing ribbon to capture the brand’s mission to deliver quality, performance and service support across the products.

Said Chinu Kala, Founder of Rubans: “Rubans in French means a Ribbon. Wrapping a gift with a Ribbon is so much more than ensuring the element of surprise for the recipient. A gift wrapped with ribbon adds a beautiful personal touch to the art of gift-giving-one that tells a dear friend or loved one that you have put your heart into every step of the process. It’s with this sentiment that I launched Rubans -a brand that describes who I am and what I create. Being able to relate to my customer, their lives and their style on a personal level is the ultimate goal for my jewellery brand, it’s like a ribbon which ties their gift of life together”