Royal Sundaram rides IPL wave to pitch for insurance

13 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Royal Sundaram General Insurance has launched its #BreakingNews campaign – #ClickTickDone. The campaign features popular actor Jiiva and will be rolled out throughout the 14th edition of Indian Premier League on Disney Hotstar. The ad campaign comprises five 15 second videos and will be offered in five Indian languages. The campaign has been co-created by the internal marketing team at Royal Sundaram and The Planning Room. The videos are directed by Pradeap Krishnan. The campaign will primarily air on Disney Hotstar, but would also be amplified across all digital and online platforms.

Said MS Sreedhar, Managing Director, Royal Sundaram General Insurance: “IPL is amongst the most viewed events in the country. This is a good opportunity to educate people on the benefits of buying a Royal Sundaram insurance product. We want to demystify the terms used in insurance and make the benefits easy to understand. We therefore decided to create shorter and to the point videos, in an easy to engage creative format of breaking news. Our video ad campaign is in four regional languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada along with English. The videos will appear on Hotstar during the IPL 2021 season.

Added Vaasu Gavarasana, Chief Digital Officer, Royal Sundaram General Insurance: “We want to highlight the ease of interacting with Royal Sundaram, so we created a tagline #ClickTickDone to bring this to life. To build long term brand recall, we also created a sound logo that we are launching in this campaign. To carry our creative concept of breaking news, we needed a trusted known face with a connection to cricket. With a role in upcoming cricket movie 83, Jiiva was a natural choice. He is a popular and versatile actor with an endearing personality.”