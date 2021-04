Roposo launches talent hunt for best content creators

23 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Roposo, India’s largest short video platform, has launched a talent hunt to identify the most original and outstanding short video creators in the country over the next two months. #MadeOnRoposo will be judged Neha Dhupia, Farah Khan, and Mukesh Chhabra.

Said Bikash Chowdhury, Vice President – Marketing, Glance: “India today is brimming with talented individuals who are just looking at ways to express themselves through their creativity. #MadeOnRoposo, provides a perfect stage for individual creators to channel their genius to create something that is original and resonates with the public. The talent hunt endeavours to help the creators pave a path into the entertainment industry, while also giving them opportunities to win exciting prizes.”