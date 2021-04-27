‘Right Start, Flying Start’ by EuroKids International

27 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

In order to stem the learning gap that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused to toddlers’ developmental journey, EuroKids International has urged parents to resume learning for their young ones through the launch of their ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ digital campaign comprising a series of three videos.

Speaking about the ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ campaign, K V S Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, EuroKids International said: “There is irrefutable global evidence that the learning journey for children is the most rapid in the early years and the closure of early childhood education centres during the pandemic has resulted in a widening gap in learning for most children. In order to stem this, we want to encourage parents to consider remote learning for their children, so they can continue to achieve their developmental milestones. Children can stay indoors and learn with experienced educators and use scientifically developed curriculum.”

The ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ campaign was conceptualised with creative agency – The Womb. Added Navin Talreja. Founding Partner, The Womb: ”Our understanding of parents’ mindsets with regard to early years of schooling revealed that these are considered as discretionary years of fun for kids. Working with the management, curriculum creators and teachers at EuroKids helped us understand that in fact some of the critical phases in a child’s learning journey are the early years in school. Taught the EuroKids way better prepares them to take on the academic challenges that come their way as they move through different grades. Our task in communication was to bring to the forefront the unique ways EuroKids teaches kids to give them this flying start.”