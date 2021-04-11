Q India announces reach to 100 mn TV homes

09 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Qyou Media has announced that its flagship Hindi entertainment channel, The Q India, has reached distribution to 100 million TV households as a result of launching on both DD Free Dish and Dish TV in April. The company issued a press release in connection with the new DD Free Dish (Channel 34) agreement. The new distribution relationship with DISH TV (Channel 128) has not been previously disclosed.

Said Sunder Aaron, Co-Founder and General Manager of Qyou Media India Pvt. Ltd.: “2021 continues to be a year where The Q India is accelerating the depth and breadth of our foundation for becoming a mainstream brand and media company in India. We have stated our goal of being a leading youth brand in India and distribution agreements like these are a key to making that happen. In addition, these are critically important building blocks as we pursue growing ratings and the ensuing revenue that will occur”.