Prega News celebrates Mother’s Day with video campaign

30 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy test kit Prega News has launched the #CoolHaiMeriMaa campaign. The video campaign will run on the YouTube channel and all social media profiles of Prega News.

Said Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Mankind Pharma: “The #CoolHaiMeriMaa campaign is an attempt to showcase the journey of mothers who are caregivers and work relentlessly to ensure in paving the road to a better tomorrow for their kids. Through this campaign we recognize and pay a tribute to all the moms in the world for the role they play in their kids’ lives and express gratitude for teaching children the virtues of patience, resilience, and courage and highlight how these values are helping them in their personal and professional lives.”