Pitamaas films for Bonn Foods

23 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Bonn Group of Industries, a FMCG brand in the food products, has announced the launch of its new ad film campaign Khayal Apno Ka. Through this campaign, created by Pitamaas, Bonn Group intends to draw more attention to its core value of timeliness, personal care and connecting people in a striking, unconventional and appealing manner.

Said Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries, said, “Bonn Group is considered one of the most reliable brands when it comes to food products. Through the campaign, we wish to put emphasis on Bonn Group’s products, which are amongst the largest selling breads, biscuits and buns in the country. We are thankful to our factory workers and the delivery personnel for their continued patronage and extra-ordinary dedication to the brand despite the extreme conditions. We are extremely hopeful that the AD FILM campaign will help us building a greater brand connect with our end users.”

Added Pitamaas MD Ritaz Maini: “Either breads, buns or biscuits are essential components of our first meal of the day. It’s a common story of every household. We all eagerly wait for our bread delivery guy every morning. We had a very interesting brief which was single mindedly emphasized on the brand’s core values. We took this as an opportunity to humanize the product and bring about humor and nostalgia alongside our key proposition. We have attempted to make it crisp and universally understood. We had a great time working on the creatives as it brought out the child in all of us and we hope that it brings out the same emotion in everyone who sees it.”