Option Designs curates Holi campaign for Haldiram

06 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Rather late in the day, but we’ve just heard that Option Designs had curated a Holi campaign for Haldiram. The campaign #MilneKaMeethaBahana was conceptualised and implemented by the agency.

Said Rahul Gandhi (yes, the name’s correct), the Co-Founder of Option Designs: “Keeping in mind the enthusiasm of Holi, we wanted to create a campaign where people could stay connected through the channel of Haldiram’s and it became a source of encouragement for people to meet and greet their family and friends on Holi.”