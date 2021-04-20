OMD India wins mandate for AU Bank

By Our Staff

OMD has won the marketing and media mandate for AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank). OMD will be responsible for end-to-end customer-focused campaigns and the delivery of faster business outcomes.

Said Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank: “At this important life stage of the bank, partnering with a reputed agency like OMD, will add a new dimension to our brand considering their experience & expertise. Additionally, OMD’s capabilities with data & analytics will help us to connect better with our customers as we concentrate efforts to strengthen our base and presence across the country.”

Added Priti Murthy, CEO, OMD India: “We are excited to bring alive AU Bank’s vision of bringing differentiated offerings to an otherwise underserved segment. What I love about AU Bank is that they are ready to push boundaries and want consumers to demand more from banks. In this sense, AU is geared to offer more to customers in a unique manner. Our media offering for AU Bank is just like that – unique and creating magic for customers. AU Bank is now expanding its geographical presence pan-India, and we are honoured to be a part of this progressive journey. Since the bank has taken a digital-led approach, its partnership with OMD will act as a gamechanger in AU Bank’s overall brand positioning and create higher recall among its existing customer and attract new ones.”

Said Kartik Sharma, Group CEO, Omnicom Media Group-India: “Having a deep domain knowledge of the banking sector coupled with our proprietary tools and services in the data and analytics space helped us win the AU Bank mandate as its brand marketing and communications partner,” OMD will implement smarter strategies to create innovative campaigns using predictive functionality and a more quantitative approach to map empathy.”