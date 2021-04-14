Ogilvy rolls out films for Nilon’s

13 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Ogilvy’s new campaign for processed food company Nilon’s has a series of films to showcase their range of products. The campaign released on TV and digital media features Pankaj Tripathi as a cooking obsessed gangster and shows the love that goes into making Nilon’s products with tagline ‘Isme Pyaar Mila Hai’.

Said Dipak Sanghvi, Managing Director, Nilon’s: “Wheneveryou see Pankaj Ji’s shows or movies, it never seems like he’s acting, since it comes so naturally to him. Similarly, at Nilon’s, making topmost quality products with passion comes naturally to us. What made us choose Pankaj Ji as our brand proponent was the shared passion for doing things well along with the secret ingredient called love. This also led us to choose our tag line, ‘Isme pyaar mila hai’.”

Added Rajheev Agarwal, Director and CEO Nilon’s: “We are very excited about our new campaign with Pankaj Tripathi. The commercials have come out very entertaining, with lots of drama and a fun quotient. We have already received glowing response to them. Full credit to the Ogilvy team and director Prashant Issar.”

Said Anurag Agnihotri, Managing Partner, Creative, Ogilvy India-West: “Nilon’s was going to create brand communication after a very long time hence what was required most was achieving high recall and memorability. For a category which mostly talks to homemakers, we introduced Mr. Pankaj Tripathi, a very unlikely candidate into the mix but as a food loving gangster who spreads the message of love through his love for cooking. We hope these ads will be memorable.”