Ogilvy designs new campaign for Greenply

12 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Greenply Industries Limited has launched its brand campaign to highlight the risk of formaldehyde emission from plywood and showcase Zero Emission (E-0) product range. The TVC campaign has been created by Ogilvy India featuring Boman Irani in the lead.

Said Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd: “There has been a significant change in the consumer buying pattern. People are more focused on maintaining a clean environment inside their homes as well. The campaign is all about creating awareness on what E-0 emission stands for. The commercial operates in the space of humour to strike a chord with our target audience. With increasing awareness about the harmful consequences of air pollution on human health, consumers today are extremely concerned not only about their external environment but also about the Indoor Air Quality where they live. The rising concern pushed us to come up with this innovation.”

Added Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy: “Musical banter is one of the oldest forms of creative expressions. It makes the intended message more memorable simply by being engaging, lyrical and humorous. We thought that a comic dialogue leading to a conversation on formaldehyde emissions might just be the way to reach out to homeowners, across social, cultural and class identities. We couldn’t think of anyone better than Boman Irani for the role. His presence, not to mention his inimitable brand of humour, adds a touch of domestic familiarity to the campaign.”