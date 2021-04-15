Ogilvy and Tata Motors celebrate Ramzan in new film

15 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Tata Motors creates a campaign to celebrate Ramadan to spread message of hope during the holy month of Ramzan and overcoming barriers in uncertain times. The campaign was created by Ogilvy India.

Said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer- Ogilvy India: “When we step forward to do good, we inspire others. This is a human story that compels us to look beyond the social order, to make this world a happier place with small acts of kindness towards one another.”

Added Rudrarup Maitra, Vice President – International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles: “Ramadan is an important period for Tata Motors customers worldwide, and every year during this auspicious period, Tata Motors shares a beautiful message on the human spirit that binds us all together and connects us through our aspirations. This year, Tata Motors celebrates this everlasting human spirit of helping and inspiring each other through this beautiful film and shows that the spirit of Ramzan is experienced best when it is celebrated together. Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan!”