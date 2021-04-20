Namit Prasad joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

20 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Namit Prasad as Senior Vice President. He will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Bose: “Over time and managing various categories and roles, Namit possesses a rare combination of fluid and strategic acumen in seeking and owning solutions that impact business growth. He is a great fit in our team of explorer-strategists, missioned to find the sweet spot between consumer need gaps X technology X clients’ business growth. I am looking forward to working with him and adding fresh spark to the agency’s entrepreneurial DNA.”

Added Prasad: “As an enterprise builder myself, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi’s business focus – closely working with brands with an entrepreneurial mindset and contributing to growth beyond just communication – interested me hugely. Add to this Paritosh and Snehasis’s ambition and passion! With my kind of experience, I hope to bring in a bit of ‘Baniya Branding’ mentality, wherein all branding efforts are tightly aligned to business objectives. While of course ensuring creative flair and the inventive possibilities of integration.”