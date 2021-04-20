Mullen Lintas bags MFine’s creative duties

20 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

MFine, an AI-driven on-demand healthcare service, has appointed Mullen Lintas as its creative agency. The agency’s mandate will be to strengthen the brand’s position in the market.

Said Arjun Choudhary, Founding Member & Chief Business Officer,MFine: “We are delighted to welcome Mullen Lintas, as our new creative partners. MFine is on a mission to transform the landscape of Indian healthcare – empowering users with immediate access to the expertise of the country’s top hospitals, labs and specialists. Now, with Mullen Lintas’ strong strategic and creative capabilities, we aim to move forward in this journey to make MFine India’s most trusted healthcare brand.”

Added Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas: “MFine wants to make a distinct difference in the lives of the consumers when it comes to healthcare and It’s always exciting to partner a brand that wants to solve real world problems. We look forward to this partnership and to producing some stellar work that changes how consumers interact with Healthcare as a category.”