MPL acquires GamingMonk

23 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Mobile Premier League has acquired Esports gaming platform GamingMonk. This acquisition will allow MPL to accelerate bringing to market key national, regional and global tournament IPs and allow MPL to develop a full suite of Esports and broadcasting capabilities. GamingMonk hosts Esports tournaments across multiple platforms including PC, Console and Mobile.

MPL has also launched Esports Arena, the banner under which the platform will host fortnightly Esports tournaments in some of its marquee games such as Chess, WCC, Pool, etc. With Esports Arena, MPL aims to take Esports truly to the masses across India, with gaming titles that are smartphone friendly and can be played on a range of smartphones.

Said Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, MPL: “In our mission to serve gamers in India, GamingMonk will augment our efforts in reaching our target audience and engage with our users effectively. With the increased consumption of Esports in the last couple of years and it becoming as competitive as any other sport, it gives us immense pleasure to present our users with the best of games to play, and enjoy their passion for gaming.”

Added Ashwin Haryani, Co-Founder, GamingMonk: “We are extremely excited to be a part of MPL. From the very onset, GamingMonk’s vision was to change the Esports scenario in India, and I strongly believe that our collaboration with MPL will not only help us accomplish our goal, but also transform the way every individual in our country views esports. MPL has been one of the pioneers in changing the gaming culture in Asia, and it was a no brainer for us that if there was someone who could help us reach our goal at the earliest it had to be them,”