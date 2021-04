Motilal Oswal launches new campaign

23 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd’s (MOFSL) value added stock broking service has come out with a new ad campaign targeting new to market/novice investors. The film is live on digital and social media.

Said Ramnik Chhabra (Executive Director Marketing MOFSL): “When you are doing something for the first time; not everyone will get it right without expert advice. In this campaign we have used this insight in a relatable way to address the substantial Point Of Market Entry equity investing audience. Our equity expertise available through a unique combination of a physical advisor available on phone & digital advisory tools on the investing app can help new to market/novice investors start investing the right way.”