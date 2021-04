Montreux Switzerland Festival 2021 entries close April 14

12 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Entries close on April 14 for the 32nd edition of the Goldenaward of Montreux Advertising Festival that is scheduled this month at Montreux in Switzerland.

The Montreux Festival has been a precursor to Cannes for 32 years now and is one of Europe’s leading Advertising and Media Festivals. The categories include Creative, Media, Design, TV/Cinema, Branded Content Print, Direct, Digital, PR and Events. Veteran adperson Ajay Chandwani is on the jury this year, as in the past.

Last year, Indian companies and agencies won 7 gold medals and 11 finalists at Montreux Festival 2020.