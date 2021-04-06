MediaMonks collaborates with Epic Games

06 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

MediaMonks has announced its collaboration with Epic Games, the creator of Unreal Engine. Keeping pace with R&D and fast expansion, MediaMonks will launch a new 8000 square feet studio in New Delhi with three smaller studios.

Said Robert Godinho, Managing Partner, MediaMonks: “We are planning to be at the forefront of the APAC region for high-end shoots as well as shoots using Unreal Engine. MediaMonks and Unreal Engine come together seamlessly to merge art and tech. Using our MegaGrant from Epic Games, our teams developed a production process and toolkit for implementing the Unreal Engine for the CPG industry. The aim is to take these learnings and apply them to an end-to-end product shoot for a real product with a side-by-side comparison of a virtual production versus a live production. The side-by-side comparison will determine best use cases, ease-of-use/integration on set, visual equality & flexibility; the financial efficiencies; and, most importantly, the final image outputs.”

Added Tim Dillon, SVP Growth, MediaMonks: “We’re seeing an increased demand from our clients and partners to explore innovative solutions that enable real-time interactive 3D production using technology like Unreal Engine. As our pipeline expands globally, we’re upskilling and scaling our teams around the world to meet client demand in this rapidly expanding category, from product virtualization to virtual production.”