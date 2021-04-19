Magicpin takes on Cred in latest ad

19 Apr,2021

By Our Staff

Social rewards platform Magicpin has collaborated with film and web-series actor, Vijay Raaz to position itself as the down-to-earth, ‘Asli Savings’ option for everyone. With this ad, Magicpin is takes a dig at Cred and contrasted it against its own rewards programme.

Said a communiqué: We’ve all watched Rahul Dravid, a distinguished, well-loved celebrity, lose his mind on TV. We love it too. But do we know how this much-touted rewards program even works, or what the reward “coins” are even worth? One insight we encountered was that most Cred users have lakhs of points, but don’t seem to know how or where to use them. magicpin follows a fairly simple and straightforward approach to how points are valued: 1 point is always equivalent to 1 rupee. This sounds like it should be an obvious idea, but isn’t as common as it ought to be. From a consumer insight POV, there is an instinctive equivalence between the points and real money, which increases the “delight” users feel every time they earn points. magicpin’s more than five million users — who have saved across categories — can attest to that.